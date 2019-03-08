Thousands brave the rain for Verulamium Park fireworks display in St Albans

The 'magnificent' St Albans Cathedral Fireworks Spectacular was held over the weekend - with thousands of people attending despite the wet weather.

The fireworks display was held in Verulamium Park on Saturday, and the money raised was divided between the Hospice of St Francis and Youth Talk St Albans.

In the 25 years the display has been running it has raised more than £750,000 for local charities.

Rev'd Abi Thompson, the sub dean of St Albans Cathedral, said: "The fireworks were magnificent, despite the rain, and it was great to be able to facilitate such a wonderful event for all ages once again.

"Most important of all is the opportunity to support local charities working so tirelessly with members of our community."

The event was sponsored by solicitors Debenhams Ottaway, and supported by volunteers from St Albans District Explorer Scouts.