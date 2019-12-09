St Albans General Election candidates challenged by pupils at school hustings
PUBLISHED: 18:13 09 December 2019 | UPDATED: 18:13 09 December 2019
Parliamentary candidates for St Albans Daisy Cooper, Simon Grover, Rebecca Lury and Anne Main took part in a hustings at Verulam School.
Four of the parliamentary candidates for St Albans went head to head at a General Election hustings at Verulam School.
St Albans Conservative candidate Anne Main took part in a General Election hustings at Verulam School. Picture: Verulam School
Liberal Democrat candidate Daisy Cooper, Green Party candidate Simon Grover, Labour candidate Rebecca Lury and Conservative candidate Anne Main attended the event on Friday, December 6.
Sixth Form pupils from Verulam, Beaumont and Sandringham schools grilled the candidates on a wide variety of issues, including homelessness in St Albans, the environment, funding for the NHS, university fees and Brexit. Each candidate gave a brief presentation before taking submitted questions from the audience.
St Albans Labour candidate Rebecca Lury took part in a General Election hustings at Verulam School. Picture: Verulam School
A number of the Sixth Formers will be able to vote for the first time in this election, so the hustings was especially useful to help them form their views.
Verulam School will also be holding a mock election ballot for all pupils on election day.
