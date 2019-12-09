Advanced search

St Albans General Election candidates challenged by pupils at school hustings

PUBLISHED: 18:13 09 December 2019 | UPDATED: 18:13 09 December 2019

Parliamentary candidates for St Albans Daisy Cooper, Simon Grover, Rebecca Lury and Anne Main took part in a hustings at Verulam School.

Archant

Four of the parliamentary candidates for St Albans went head to head at a General Election hustings at Verulam School.

Liberal Democrat candidate Daisy Cooper, Green Party candidate Simon Grover, Labour candidate Rebecca Lury and Conservative candidate Anne Main attended the event on Friday, December 6.

Sixth Form pupils from Verulam, Beaumont and Sandringham schools grilled the candidates on a wide variety of issues, including homelessness in St Albans, the environment, funding for the NHS, university fees and Brexit. Each candidate gave a brief presentation before taking submitted questions from the audience.

A number of the Sixth Formers will be able to vote for the first time in this election, so the hustings was especially useful to help them form their views.

Verulam School will also be holding a mock election ballot for all pupils on election day.

