Valentine’s Day events for singletons: Meet ‘The One’ in St Albans

PUBLISHED: 17:17 09 February 2019

Valentine’s Day doesn’t have to be just for couples - it is the perfect excuse to get out, meet new people, and hopefully connect with ‘The One’.

With just over one week to go until February 14, St Albans businesses have started to shout about their loved-up events - including for singletons.

Over at the Everyone Active Westminster Lodge Leisure Centre on Holywell Hill, anyone not yet taken can attend a Valen-climb party.

It will be an evening of nibbles, flirting, and scaling up the centre’s indoor climbing wall.

If all goes well, and attendees meet someone special, Westminster Lodge are also offering a free follow-up climbing session for a potential second date.

Everyone Active general manager Lesley Garner said: “Rock climbing is the perfect partner activity and a great ice breaker. On what can feel like a bit of an uninspiring day, we want to bring together like-minded people for a bit of fun, exercise and mingling.

“If you can trust someone with your harness, then you are off to a great start. Who knows who might be keen to help you reach the summit.”

Over at The Verulam Arms on Lower Dagnall Street, The Foragers are also hosting an Anti-Valentine’s Singles event.

Sparking up a bonfire, head forager and plant medievalist Richard Osmond will brew up some aphrodisiac potions in a witch cauldron and show the audience how wild herbs can be turned into historical love potions and sexually stimulating ointments.

There will also be powerful cocktails on offer and marshmallow toasting around the campfire - a perfect excuse to snuggle up in the cold.

A ticket will get you a spot by the fire, two potent cocktails, a boozy hot chocolate and all the marshmallows you can eat. Plus you’ll end up creating a corked glass vial of genuine 17th century love potion.

With a wild-version of the traffic light system in place for the evening, the event is not exclusively for singletons.

It will take place on February 15 from 8pm. Visit http://the-foragers.com/anti-valentines-cocktails-for-singles/ for more information.

The Valen-climb event is from 7pm to 9pm on February 14, and is open to 18 to 35 year olds. For more information and to attend, visit www.everyoneactive.com/

Do you have another Valentine’s Day event for single people? Let us know at HertsAd@Archant.co.uk

