'Operational incident' disrupts trains heading from St Albans to London

PUBLISHED: 10:44 27 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:46 27 July 2019

Thameslink services running from St Albans City to London St Pancras may be cancelled or delayed. Picture: Govia Thameslink

Thameslink services running from St Albans City to London St Pancras may be cancelled or delayed. Picture: Govia Thameslink

Trains heading from St Albans towards London have been disrupted this morning by what rail operator Govia Thameslink describe as an "operational incident".

Thameslink services running from St Albans City to London St Pancras may be cancelled or delayed.

The operator says services are expected to be delayed by up to 15 minutes.

Weekend services are already being disrupted in the wake of overhead wire problems during Thursday's heatwave.

St Albans city centre foraging pub closes down

The Verulam Arms on Lower Dagnall Street in St Albans. Picture: Archant

Suspected landmine found in London Colney

A suspected landmine was discovered in London Colney. Picture: John Andrews

Thameslink train lines blocked between St Albans and St Pancras

Thameslink train lines are blocked between St Albans and London. Picture: Govia Thameslink

Men wanted by police after Harpenden burglaries

Have you seen these wanted men? Left to right: George Wadsworth, Reece Wheeler, Tyler Ogden-Hooper. Picture: Herts police

Jack Wills closed due to alleged financial problem

Jack Wills in St Albans has a legal notice stuck to the door saying that the rent has not been paid and the landlord is taking back the property.

