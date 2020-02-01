Delays after passenger taken ill on train at St Albans

Train services running through St Albans may be delayed or cancelled this evening after a passenger was taken ill on a train at the station.

Rail operator Govia Thameslink has said the passenger has been helped by emergency services, but disruption on all Thameslink lines between Luton and London St Pancras is likely to continue until at least 7pm.

Services are returning to normal, but there are still delays and cancellations at present.