Advanced search

Delays after passenger taken ill on train at St Albans

PUBLISHED: 18:30 01 February 2020 | UPDATED: 18:30 01 February 2020

Train services running through St Albans may be delayed or cancelled this evening after a passenger was taken ill on a train at the station. Picture: Taylor Geall

Train services running through St Albans may be delayed or cancelled this evening after a passenger was taken ill on a train at the station. Picture: Taylor Geall

Archant

Train services running through St Albans may be delayed or cancelled this evening after a passenger was taken ill on a train at the station.

You may also want to watch:

Rail operator Govia Thameslink has said the passenger has been helped by emergency services, but disruption on all Thameslink lines between Luton and London St Pancras is likely to continue until at least 7pm.

Services are returning to normal, but there are still delays and cancellations at present.

Most Read

Man left with broken nose after videoed attack at Harpenden station

A screengrab of the assault at Harpenden station.

Community pulls together to help St Albans crash victim

A Go Fund Me page has been set up for Lee Hale who was seriously injured in the recent Holywell Hill, St Albans, crash. Picture: Go Fund Me

Pub in the Park St Albans music line-up announced for Tom Kerridge’s food festival

Pub in the Park St Albans will include music from Basement Jaxx

The latest court results from the St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates Court

Air ambulance called out of concern for welfare of man in St Albans

A man was taken to hospital after emergency services were called to Carlisle Avenue in St Albans. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Man left with broken nose after videoed attack at Harpenden station

A screengrab of the assault at Harpenden station.

Community pulls together to help St Albans crash victim

A Go Fund Me page has been set up for Lee Hale who was seriously injured in the recent Holywell Hill, St Albans, crash. Picture: Go Fund Me

Pub in the Park St Albans music line-up announced for Tom Kerridge’s food festival

Pub in the Park St Albans will include music from Basement Jaxx

The latest court results from the St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates Court

Air ambulance called out of concern for welfare of man in St Albans

A man was taken to hospital after emergency services were called to Carlisle Avenue in St Albans. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Saints ‘down in the dumps’ after frustrating afternoon against Welling

Zane Banton admitted the St Albans City players were hurting after the loss to Welling United. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Delays after passenger taken ill on train at St Albans

Train services running through St Albans may be delayed or cancelled this evening after a passenger was taken ill on a train at the station. Picture: Taylor Geall

St Albans flat closure order granted over drug use

PC Dan Bleach, Simran Chana from the police community safety unit and PC Mike Wilson at Ellis House in St Albans, where a closure order has been granted. Picture: Herts police

Lacklustre St Albans City sunk by Dipo and Welling United

St Albans City took on Welling United at Clarence Park in a National League South fixture.

Herts new health and wellbeing initiative launches

Healthy Hubs are growing across Hertfordshire with over a million pounds further invested. Picture: Smooth Photography
Drive 24