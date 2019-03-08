Advanced search

Reduced train services from St Albans and Radlett tomorrow

PUBLISHED: 17:41 28 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:41 28 July 2019

There will be a reduced Thameslink train service from both St Albans City and Radlett stations tomorrow (Monday). Picture: Govia Thameslink

There will be a reduced Thameslink train service from both St Albans City and Radlett stations tomorrow (Monday). Picture: Govia Thameslink

Archant

There will be a reduced Thameslink train service from both St Albans City and Radlett stations tomorrow (Monday) as Network Rail engineers have been unable to completely fix damage to overhead wires.

Rail operator Govia Thameslink says the services which operate between St Albans City and Sutton will operate between London Blackfriars and Sutton from the start of service. Additional stops will be put on other services where possible to cover service gaps created.

One out of the two, Luton to Rainham services per hour will be run fast between Luton and London St Pancras.

Services between Bedford and St Pancras are running a full service, but may be subject to delay due to only one line in each direction being available for Thameslink trains.

The amendments will be put in the system overnight so passengers are strongly advised to check journey planners prior to travelling tomorrow.

A block of all lines will then take place at 11pm tomorrow, so further repairs can be carried out.

Due to the repairs not being completed, there will also be no trains in operation between London St Pancras International and Elstree and Borehamwood after 8pm tonight (Sunday). A significantly reduced service will be in operation between Elstree and Bedford after this time also.

Passengers are strongly advised to travel before this time.

St Albans city centre foraging pub closes down

The Verulam Arms on Lower Dagnall Street in St Albans. Picture: Archant

Suspected landmine found in London Colney

A suspected landmine was discovered in London Colney. Picture: John Andrews

Men wanted by police after Harpenden burglaries

Have you seen these wanted men? Left to right: George Wadsworth, Reece Wheeler, Tyler Ogden-Hooper. Picture: Herts police

Thameslink train lines blocked between St Albans and St Pancras

Thameslink train lines are blocked between St Albans and London. Picture: Govia Thameslink

Jack Wills closed due to alleged financial problem

Jack Wills in St Albans has a legal notice stuck to the door saying that the rent has not been paid and the landlord is taking back the property.

