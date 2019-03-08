Advanced search

Disruption to Thameslink trains between St Albans and London

PUBLISHED: 17:58 28 August 2019 | UPDATED: 17:58 28 August 2019

Thameslink trains travelling between London and Luton via St Albans may be subject to delays. Picture: Peter Alvey

Trains travelling through St Albans between London and Luton are disrupted after a fire near the track at Mill Hill Broadway.

All lines have reopened following the fire, but trains between London St Pancras and Luton may still be delayed, cancelled or revised.

Passengers are welcome to use alternative services at no extra cost.

The disruption is expected to last until 8pm.

