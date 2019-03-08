Pedestrian tourism signs updated to showcase St Albans' offering

Monolith tourism signs around St Albans have been updated to showcase what the city has to offer.

The signs, funded by the business community through St Albans BID, were updated as part of an effort to improve pedestrian signage in St Albans.

It was timed to coincide with Alban Weekend in June, so the influx of visitors could better appreciate the city.

The signs now feature QR codes which link to the Enjoy St Albans website, as well as having maps and directions.

They were originally installed in 2012, but did not feature some St Albans landmarks, such as the St Albans Museum + Gallery or The Odyssey Cinema.

St Albans BID manager, Helen Burridge, said: "We're pleased to finally begin installing the first stage of our pedestrian wayfinding scheme.

"Nine out of ten of St Albans businesses believe that streetscene directly affects their business so they are keen that pedestrian signage is correct, clean, well-maintained and appropriately designed."