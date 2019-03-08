Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Pedestrian tourism signs updated to showcase St Albans' offering

PUBLISHED: 17:00 20 July 2019

St Albans Museum + Gallery on its opening weekend last year. Picture: Elyse Marks

St Albans Museum + Gallery on its opening weekend last year. Picture: Elyse Marks

Archant

Monolith tourism signs around St Albans have been updated to showcase what the city has to offer.

The signs, funded by the business community through St Albans BID, were updated as part of an effort to improve pedestrian signage in St Albans.

It was timed to coincide with Alban Weekend in June, so the influx of visitors could better appreciate the city.

You may also want to watch:

The signs now feature QR codes which link to the Enjoy St Albans website, as well as having maps and directions.

They were originally installed in 2012, but did not feature some St Albans landmarks, such as the St Albans Museum + Gallery or The Odyssey Cinema.

St Albans BID manager, Helen Burridge, said: "We're pleased to finally begin installing the first stage of our pedestrian wayfinding scheme.

"Nine out of ten of St Albans businesses believe that streetscene directly affects their business so they are keen that pedestrian signage is correct, clean, well-maintained and appropriately designed."

Most Read

Burglars tunnel through walls to break into Harpenden play centre

Big Space, Harpenden, was broken into and burglars tore down walls to play rooms. Picture: Lester Adams

‘Devastating’ fire at St Albans fish and chip shop

Five fire engines attended a major fire at The Camp Fish and Chips in St Albans. Picture: Laura Bill

Old London Road closed as unstable shed causes chaos

An unstable shed in Old London Road has resulted in the road being closed for months.

First homes released at St Albans Civic Centre site

How Hertfordshire House will look on completion. Picture: Angle Property

Warning after spate of indecent exposure incidents in St Albans

There has been a spate of indecent exposure incidents in St Albans.

Most Read

Burglars tunnel through walls to break into Harpenden play centre

Big Space, Harpenden, was broken into and burglars tore down walls to play rooms. Picture: Lester Adams

‘Devastating’ fire at St Albans fish and chip shop

Five fire engines attended a major fire at The Camp Fish and Chips in St Albans. Picture: Laura Bill

Old London Road closed as unstable shed causes chaos

An unstable shed in Old London Road has resulted in the road being closed for months.

First homes released at St Albans Civic Centre site

How Hertfordshire House will look on completion. Picture: Angle Property

Warning after spate of indecent exposure incidents in St Albans

There has been a spate of indecent exposure incidents in St Albans.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Pedestrian tourism signs updated to showcase St Albans’ offering

St Albans Museum + Gallery on its opening weekend last year. Picture: Elyse Marks

North Herts, St Albans and Harpenden officers launch rural crime operation

Police have launched an ANPR operation to tackle rural crime.

Can you help families by donating to St Albans Vineyard church?

St Albans Vineyard is appealing for food donations to ensure families can eat during the school holidays.

Broken down trains causing hour long waits from London

Stevenage Train Station

Police appeal for wanted St Albans man

Tim MacGuiness is wanted by Herts police.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists