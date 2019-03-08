St Albans church toilet twinning helps communities in Nicaragua

Reverend Mark Dearnley and churchwarden Natalie Liley of St Peter's Church in St Albans with their toilet twinning certificates. Picture: Soroptimist International St Albans & District Archant

Five toilets at St Peter's Church in St Albans have been twinned with latrines in Nicaragua for World Toilet Day.

After reading a toilet twinning story in the Herts Ad, vicar of St Peter's Rev Mark Dearnley and church warden Natalie Liley decided to join the St Albans Toilet Twinned City campaign, run by women's group Soroptimist International.

The church had recently refurbished their toilets and installed a new disabled one - which were paired with toilets in Nicaragua in an effort to 'flush away poverty one loo at a time'.

For each paired toilet a donation of £60 was made to the Toilet Twinning charity, which helps build basic toilets and provide access to clean water in poor communities.

Jane Slatter, from St Albans Soroptimists, said: "We started this project on World Toilet Day in November 2016, and have now twinned 19 toilets in St Albans."