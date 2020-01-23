St Albans organisation to receive funding boost

President of the Co-op council Nick Crofts which has boosted the funding for the St Albans counselling organisation.

A commitment has been made to a funding boost which will benefit a St Albans counselling organisation, among others.

Several community projects in Hertfordshire will share the cash from the Co-op Local Community Fund.

Nine causes chosen in Herts, including The Counselling Foundation St Albans and Carers in Hertfordshire, are set to receive vital funding to deliver local projects in their community. Last November nine causes in Herts shared £57,000.

Director of community and shared value at the Co-op Rebecca Birkbeck said: "Thanks to our members since 2016 more than £56 million has been raised for over 16,000 causes that make a real difference in their local communities.

"Whether it is by protecting and improving community spaces, helping people reach their full potential by developing their skills, or promoting health and wellbeing, the money generated by our Local Community Fund changes lives in communities across UK."