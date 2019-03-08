Gallery

St Albans takes whirlwind tour in time for second annual festival

The second annual St Albans Time Turn Festival, held as part of the Heritage Open Days. Picture: Stephanie Belton Archant

St Albans took a whirlwind tour through the ages to celebrate the district's heritage in a city centre festival.

Vintage cars lined the streets for the St Albans Time turn Festival 2019. Picture: Izzy Ross Vintage cars lined the streets for the St Albans Time turn Festival 2019. Picture: Izzy Ross

There were classic cars, scooters, and motorbikes lining the streets, live music, swing dance demonstrations, flashmobs, and a history trail at the second annual St Albans Time Turn Festival.

It was organised by St Albans BID (Business Improvement District) on September 22 as part of the Heritage Open Days.

Events and communications manager at St Albans BID, Sarah Fenton, said: "We were so pleased to welcome so many happy faces to St Albans on Sunday, despite the slight dampness of the day.

"We've heard from families and friends who discovered unknown facts about the city, individuals who are now starting jive dance lessons next month and laughs aplenty enjoyed with our golfers and tank operators."

David Ross with his vintage vehicle. Picture: Izzy Ross David Ross with his vintage vehicle. Picture: Izzy Ross

Catherine Street and George Street were closed for the event, and there was a dance and music stage on Holywell Hill.

