St Albans Tiffin Club packs drinks to help elderly and vulnerable

The Saheli Tiffin Club in St Albans packed hot drinks to help the elderly and vulnerable this winter. Picture: Saheli Tiffin Club Archant

A St Albans Asian women's group held a charity morning to help elderly and vulnerable people during the winter.

The Saheli Tiffin Club used their weekly meeting at St Luke's Church to make up hot drinks packs, which form part of gift bags distributed by local charity Small Acts of Kindness.

They also welcomed High Sheriff of Hertfordshire Sarah Beazley, who learnt more about the club and helped with the morning's activities.

More than 600 drink packs were completed in less than an hour, in one of many packing sessions by volunteer groups, which will help to meet the target of 7,000 gift bags this winter.

The club is part of Hertfordshire's Asian Woman Association (HAWA). HAWA chair Rush Miah said: "I am very proud of our Tiffin club ladies as they are always willing to get involved in projects which make a difference to other people's lives."