Under-fives put on Christmas show at St Albans care home

Children from Tick Tock Music in St Albans performed a Christmas pantomime at Fosse House care home. Picture: Tick Tock Archant

Under-fives from a St Albans musical theatre class brought some Christmas fun to Fosse House care home when they visited for a seasonal sing-along.

Youngsters from Tick Tock joined residents on Friday to sing a number of festive favourites.

"It was great to see the residents joining in and singing along as well as the children," said Grace Wharton, who suggested the intergenerational get-together. "It was very enjoyable, Christmassy and welcoming. They all loved it - especially the hot chocolate and ice cream after."

Abi Giles, who has been running Tick Tock in St Albans since 2006, said it was a great opportunity to share music with others: "Having done professional acting tours of day care centres and residential homes in the past I don't know why we have not done it sooner.

"It was such a privilege to see all generations singing together and reminded us of the power of music. We start to recognise tunes from six months and it is one of the last things we lose as age takes its toll. We had a wonderful time and hope to do it again soon."

Debbie Heath started as a mother attending the classes and enjoyed it so much she now runs classes with Abi: "Every week we perform a different set of songs woven into stories to help the children learn and understand the world around them.

"It appeals to all theatre lovers, which is why it worked so well at Fosse House - people of any age can relax and enjoy a performance that can transport them to another world."

Resident Terry Burden was overjoyed to see the children, joining in with the singing and dressing up as a snowman for the children in one of the songs. Husband and wife Ilsa and Fred, who had taught at Verulam School, recounted their German Christmasses from their childhood and joined Abi and Debbie in harmony singing Silent Night in German.

Fosse House administrator Elisa Ryan said it was a wonderful event: "I have never seen anything like it."

Her colleague, activity worker Meija Searle, said she enjoyed the visit as much as the residents: "Tick Tock had such a lovely interaction with the residents. They all enjoyed the singing and music."

Tick Tock music usually runs at St Michael's Church Hall on Thursdays at 9.45am during term time. Those interested in joining should email Abi at abiticktock@yahoo.co.uk.