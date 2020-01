House filled with thick black smoke following fire in St Albans

Firefighters extinguished a house fire in St Albans this morning.

A fire broke out in a house in Thirlmere Drive at 10.21am today (Monday, January 20).

Two fire engines from St Albans attended the scene and firefighters found the house filled with thick black smoke.

The crews extinguished the blaze and ventilated the property.