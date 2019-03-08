Signed artwork of a legendary St Albans band's single cover to be auctioned for charity

Artwork by Morgan Howell of The Zombies's Time of the Season single cover - it will be auctioned in aid of St Albans Museums and Galleries Trust. Picture: Morgan Howell Archant

Art work signed by a legendary St Albans rock band is being auctioned off to raise money for St Albans Museum + Gallery.

The Zombies with a proof of their Time of the Season single cover, which has been created by St Albans artist Morgan Howell. Picture: Submitted by the St Albans Museums and Galleries Trust. The Zombies with a proof of their Time of the Season single cover, which has been created by St Albans artist Morgan Howell. Picture: Submitted by the St Albans Museums and Galleries Trust.

A proof of The Zombies' single Time of the Season has been created by St Albans artist Morgan Howell, signed by the band, and donated to the St Albans Museums and Galleries Trust.

The piece will be auctioned by Excalibur Auctions on September 7 and the money it raises will go towards the trust to develop its learning programme for children, families and adults.

St Albans Museums and Galleries Trust has already raised £1.6 million for the renovated Town Hall, which opened in June 2018, but still need a further £100,000 for this programme.

Morgan Howell is known for his limited edition supersized 3D renditions of classic record sleeves and the artist's original paintings have a cult following amongst musicians and music industry moguls.

His painting of David Bowie's The Jean Genie hangs on the wall at Sony Music, and Yesterday by The Beatles has been displayed at the Capitol Records Building in LA.

Made a fellow of the Royal Society of Art in 2005, Morgan pays strong attention to detail, capturing even the tiniest imperfections and creases found on the sleeves in order to accurately reproduce the original record.

The donated print has been signed by original Zombie members Rod Argent, Colin Blunstone, Chris White and Hugh Grundy.

After founding The Zombies in the early 1960s while at school together in St Albans, they achieved international fame with hits such as She's Not There and Tell Her No.

Time of the Season, which was recorded at Abbey Road Studios, featured on their 1968 album Odessey and Oracle. It became a hit in the US and reached number one in Canada in early 1969.

Currently touring the USA, the band were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this year.

The auction will take place on September 7 at Village Hotel in Borehamwood. Online bids can be made at www.the-saleroom.com or www.invaluable.co.uk.

Bidding fees have been waived by Excalibur Auctions.