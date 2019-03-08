Advanced search

St Albans am-dram actor taking on role 22 years after he first performed it

PUBLISHED: 18:00 18 June 2019

David Martin will play Gonzalo in this year’s outdoor Shakespeare production by Breakaway Theatre Company, The Tempest. Picture: Submitted by Kathryn Hearn

Archant

A St Albans am-dram actor is taking to the stage with the same role he took on 22 years ago.

David Martin will play Gonzalo in this year's outdoor Shakespeare production by Breakaway Theatre Company, The Tempest.

The 66-year-old, who has been with the company for 32 years, last played the honourable advisor to Alonso, King of Naples in 1997 when the show was performed at the St Albans School amphitheatre.

This year's production has a modern twist - it is set in space with aliens, lightsabers, and cosmic magic.

David Martin when he played Gonzalo in 1997. Picture: Submitted by Kathryn HearnDavid Martin when he played Gonzalo in 1997. Picture: Submitted by Kathryn Hearn

David said: "The greatest fun comes from the people in the production - director, cast and crew all working together towards a common short term goal - to put on the best show we can for our audience.

"This year's Tempest is certainly no exception."

The Tempest is on from June 20 to 22, and 27 to 29 at Verulamium Park's Inn on the Park from 7.30pm. Tickets are available at www.breakawaytheatre.com

