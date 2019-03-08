St Albans pub to close for 'foreseeable future' following devastating fire

There was a blaze at The Plough, Sleapshyde. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2018 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

A St Albans pub suffered a "devastating" fire early this morning.

There was a blaze at The Plough Sleapshyde, on Sleapshyde Lane, in the early hours of this morning.

In a post on Facebook, the countryside pub thanked Herts Fire and Rescue Service for saving the historic building - the primary alehouse dates back to 1690.

It said: "We are completely shocked to say that we have had a devastating fire at The Plough early this morning but thanks to the incredible fire brigade we have saved the main building.

"Both Tim and Rachel are safe but obviously in shock."

The Plough will not be open for the foreseeable future, it added.

This announcement was met with an outpouring of sympathy on social media.

One poster said: "Devastating. So much love and hard work put in to this beautiful pub. Thinking of you all xx."

Another added: "I'm so sorry to hear this dreadful news. You have an amazing place there and it will be again. As soon as you are ready we will all be back spending money xx."

More information on this as it becomes available.