Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

St Albans pub to close for 'foreseeable future' following devastating fire

PUBLISHED: 10:58 07 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:58 07 July 2019

There was a blaze at The Plough, Sleapshyde. Picture: DANNY LOO

There was a blaze at The Plough, Sleapshyde. Picture: DANNY LOO

©2018 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

A St Albans pub suffered a "devastating" fire early this morning.

There was a blaze at The Plough Sleapshyde, on Sleapshyde Lane, in the early hours of this morning.

In a post on Facebook, the countryside pub thanked Herts Fire and Rescue Service for saving the historic building - the primary alehouse dates back to 1690.

It said: "We are completely shocked to say that we have had a devastating fire at The Plough early this morning but thanks to the incredible fire brigade we have saved the main building.

You may also want to watch:

"Both Tim and Rachel are safe but obviously in shock."

The Plough will not be open for the foreseeable future, it added.

This announcement was met with an outpouring of sympathy on social media.

One poster said: "Devastating. So much love and hard work put in to this beautiful pub. Thinking of you all xx."

Another added: "I'm so sorry to hear this dreadful news. You have an amazing place there and it will be again. As soon as you are ready we will all be back spending money xx."

More information on this as it becomes available.

Most Read

Steps taken to force sale of ‘uninhabitable’ St Albans property

Money stock image. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images

Good Friday rape: St Albans boy, 15, arrested

A teenage boy from St Albans has been arrested in connection with a rape on the Alban Way. Picture: Archant

St Albans burglar arrested after being spotted on CCTV

A St Albans burglar was arrested after being spotted by a CCTV operator. Picture: Archant

Missing 14-year-old girl from Harpenden found

A 14-year-old girl who went missing from Harpenden has been found. Picture: Archant

Before and after: The Markyate pub that’s been turned into a fabulous family home

The Sun Inn Coach House, High Street, Markyate as it looks today. Picture: Ashtons

Most Read

Steps taken to force sale of ‘uninhabitable’ St Albans property

Money stock image. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images

Good Friday rape: St Albans boy, 15, arrested

A teenage boy from St Albans has been arrested in connection with a rape on the Alban Way. Picture: Archant

St Albans burglar arrested after being spotted on CCTV

A St Albans burglar was arrested after being spotted by a CCTV operator. Picture: Archant

Missing 14-year-old girl from Harpenden found

A 14-year-old girl who went missing from Harpenden has been found. Picture: Archant

Before and after: The Markyate pub that’s been turned into a fabulous family home

The Sun Inn Coach House, High Street, Markyate as it looks today. Picture: Ashtons

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

St Albans pub to close for ‘foreseeable future’ following devastating fire

There was a blaze at The Plough, Sleapshyde. Picture: DANNY LOO

Summer deals leave boss Ian Allinson content as Saints open pre-season with win

St Albans City manager Ian Allinson. Picture: DAVE TAVENER

The latest court results from the St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

St Albans City stars unlikely to rejoin club after rejecting new deals admits Allinson

Player of the season Ben Wyatt has yet to re-sign for St Albans City. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Harpenden author hosts book signing

Historian John Cooper with his family and his new book in Harpenden Books. Picture: STRAND PR
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists