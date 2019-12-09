Advanced search

Trains delayed after emergency incident at St Albans

PUBLISHED: 11:06 09 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:08 09 December 2019

Trains are delayed after an incident at St Albans City station. Picture: Peter Alvey

Peter Alvey Photographer

Thameslink services are delayed after a passenger caused a disturbance on a train at St Albans City station.

Police were called to the 8.46am train from Sutton to St Albans, and the train was unable to move until they had completed their investigation.

Trains may be cancelled or delayed by up to 20 minutes, and there will be platform alterations at St Albans and Radlett stations.

Sutton to St Albans services are unable to terminate at St Albans, and other services from Luton to Bedford may be delayed by up to 15 minutes.

The disruption is expected to last until 1pm.

