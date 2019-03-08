St Albans teens complete Ironman triathlon for charity

St Albans teenagers Cara Threader, Francesca Paganuzzi and Sara Laitner took part in their own Ironman triathlon to raise money for Teenage Cancer Trust. Picture: Claire Threader Archant

Three St Albans girls took on an intense triathlon challenge to raise money for Teenage Cancer Trust.

Cara Threader, 14, Francesca Paganuzzi, 14, and Sara Laitner, 13, from St Albans Girls' School, set themselves the challenge of completing the Ironman triathlon.

The triathlon is a gruelling, long-distance challenge which the girls successfully completed as a team on Saturday, July 6, each of them swimming 1.3km, cycling 60km and running 14km.

They chose to support Teenage Cancer Trust because they wanted to support other young people in tough situations. The Trust supports young people with cancer and their families through care in hospitals, in support groups and at home.

One mum said: "We're all incredibly proud of their commitment, determination and achievement."

They have so far raised around £1,800 for the charity.

To donate go to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ironmanjourney3