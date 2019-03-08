Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Young people from St Albans create charity cookbook

PUBLISHED: 12:12 12 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:12 12 August 2019

Young people from the National Citizens Service in St Albans have made a cookbook for Home-Start Herts. Picture: Home-Start Hertfordshire

Young people from the National Citizens Service in St Albans have made a cookbook for Home-Start Herts. Picture: Home-Start Hertfordshire

Archant

Young National Citizens Service volunteers from schools in St Albans created a cookbook to help families in need.

The national programme is delivered locally by Herts County Council for young people aged between 15 and 17. As part of the programme, the volunteers have to undertake a social action project and chose to support the charity Home-Start Herts.

You may also want to watch:

They decided to create a recipe e-book focusing on low-cost, healthy and nutritious meal ideas that Home-Start could use for the charities it supports. Working in teams, the group researched the nutritional value of recipes, cooked, tested and photographed them.

Home-Start strategic manager Suzy Moody said: "When we visited it was amazing, the group were so enthusiastic and passionate about what they were doing."

Once the project is finished, the recipe book will be available on the Home-Start website.

Most Read

County council terminates contract with waste disposal company Veolia

A Veolia waste vehicle unloading. Picture: Alexis Duclos

Disruption on trains due to Harpenden points failure

Harpenden Train Station. Picture: DANNY LOO

St Albans man forced to barricade rat in cupboard during infestation

Lee Sharman had to barricade a rat infestation on the balcony of his second-floor flat on Lemsford Road. Picture: Lee Sharman

St Albans residents unhappy about bus service changes

A bus stop in Mayne Avenue, St Albans. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Have you got a spare bed for a young homeless person?

Depaul UK has helped 63,000 perople since 1989. Picture: Pexels.

Most Read

County council terminates contract with waste disposal company Veolia

A Veolia waste vehicle unloading. Picture: Alexis Duclos

Disruption on trains due to Harpenden points failure

Harpenden Train Station. Picture: DANNY LOO

St Albans man forced to barricade rat in cupboard during infestation

Lee Sharman had to barricade a rat infestation on the balcony of his second-floor flat on Lemsford Road. Picture: Lee Sharman

St Albans residents unhappy about bus service changes

A bus stop in Mayne Avenue, St Albans. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Have you got a spare bed for a young homeless person?

Depaul UK has helped 63,000 perople since 1989. Picture: Pexels.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Jack Singleton leads Harpenden quartet as Eddie Jones announces England squad for Rugby World Cup

England's Jack Singleton during the training session at Pennyhill Park, Bagshot. Picture: ADAM DAVY/PA

Young people from St Albans create charity cookbook

Young people from the National Citizens Service in St Albans have made a cookbook for Home-Start Herts. Picture: Home-Start Hertfordshire

Frustration reigns as St Albans City’s Ian Allinson demands a cutting edge

St Albans City manager Ian Allinson. Picture: KARYN HADDON

St Albans residents unhappy about bus service changes

A bus stop in Mayne Avenue, St Albans. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Disruption on trains due to Harpenden points failure

Harpenden Train Station. Picture: DANNY LOO
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists