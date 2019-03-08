St Albans teen set to make acting debut at Edinburgh Fringe

A St Albans teenager will make her acting debut at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival this summer.

Victoria Beavis, a previous Marlborough Science Academy pupil, will be taking the stage to perform the play Three, which focuses on the lives of a group of teenagers during a long summer.

You may also want to watch:

She is currently studying at the prestigious Pauline Quirke Full-Time Academy of Performing Arts, London's newest full-time theatre school, and is studying a two year Performing Arts diploma.

Victoria said: "I am extremely excited to be performing at the Edinburgh Festival. It is such an amazing opportunity and experience to be able to share with my friends.

"We are all really happy to take part in such a massive event and to be able to showcase our work."

Three will be performed from August 2 to August 11. More information and tickets can be found at: https://pqavenues.co.uk/event/three-2/