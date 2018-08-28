St Albans teenager among seven people starting house-building apprenticeship
PUBLISHED: 12:00 01 December 2018
Archant
A 17-year-old from St Albans is one of seven people starting their apprenticeships at a house-builder.
Harry Bentley is starting a two-year carpentry apprenticeship at Bovis Homes and hoping to gain a Level 3 qualification.
The former Verulam School student aspires to start his own carpentry business in the future.
He said: “I’ve already installed doors, stairs and skirting. I would give to others wanting to get into the housing industry would be to go for it and work hard.”
Performance director Roger Morton said: “Apprentices and young people are the future of this industry and we are building more direct relationships with colleges and schools to offer a range of apprenticeships across the board, not just carpentry and bricklaying.”
To find out more, visit www.bovishomes.co.uk or call Chris Campbell on 01242 388713.