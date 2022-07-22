Charity Teddy Bear Trail launched by St Albans Marathon runner
- Credit: Anna Bassil
Looking for something fun to do with the little ones?
Take part in a Teddy Bear Trail around St Albans to raise money for children with disabilities!
Anna Bassil, who last year ran The London Marathon in a full cake costume, will be taking part again, this year dressed as a teddy bear.
She said: "I wanted to help fundraise and give families something to do over the school summer holidays, so I have organised a Teddy Bear Trail.
"Twenty-seven businesses around St Albans, including The Pudding Stop, Flowerbox and Dress up & Dance have sponsored a bear which they will display in their windows."
Anna has created a map with a list of locations so that entrants can look for the teddies, note down each bear's name and submit their answers for a chance to win one of them.
Anna is raising money for A Smile for a Child, a small charity that provides grants for disabled children to help them participate in sports.
Most Read
- 1 Autumn of traffic chaos predicted if St Albans road closure goes ahead
- 2 Why are St Albans police carrying out more stop and searches of local black men?
- 3 Woman reportedly abused due to disability in St Albans
- 4 Verulam estate green space home plan rejected
- 5 Just days left to speak out on St Albans city centre closures
- 6 Country pub shortlisted for national industry award
- 7 Wheels stolen from VW Golf parked in St Albans
- 8 East entrance to St Albans Cathedral transformed into wildlife haven
- 9 St Albans pizza van nominated for national award
- 10 Restaurant group wins Marie Claire Sustainability Award
Teddies will be on display between July 20 and September 4.
Entries must be received by September 5
To donate go to www.tcslondonmarathon.enthuse.com/pf/anna-bassil