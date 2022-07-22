News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Charity Teddy Bear Trail launched by St Albans Marathon runner

Author Picture Icon

Laura Bill

Published: 11:43 AM July 22, 2022
Anna Bassil will run The London Marathon this year dressed as a teddy bear.

Anna Bassil has created a Teddy Bear Trail in St Albans to raise money for A Smile For A Child. - Credit: Anna Bassil

Looking for something fun to do with the little ones?

Take part in a Teddy Bear Trail around St Albans to raise money for children with disabilities!

St Albans Teddy Bear Trail map

Take part in a Teddy Bear Trail to raise money for A Smile For A Child - Credit: Anna Bassil

Anna Bassil, who last year ran The London Marathon in a full cake costume, will be taking part again, this year dressed as a teddy bear.

She said: "I wanted to help fundraise and give families something to do over the school summer holidays, so I have organised a Teddy Bear Trail.

"Twenty-seven businesses around St Albans, including The Pudding Stop, Flowerbox and Dress up & Dance have sponsored a bear which they will display in their windows."

Anna has created a map with a list of locations so that entrants can look for the teddies, note down each bear's name and submit their answers for a chance to win one of them.

Anna is raising money for A Smile for a Child, a small charity that provides grants for disabled children to help them participate in sports.

Teddies will be on display between July 20 and September 4.

Entries must be received by September 5
To donate go to  www.tcslondonmarathon.enthuse.com/pf/anna-bassil


