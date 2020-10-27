Shop Local: St Albans taxi firm evolves to stay in business

A St Albans taxi company has come up with a creative way to support local businesses.

Corker Cars of Ridgmont Road, is offering customers a cheap way of arranging delivery of goods bought from shops and restaurants using their existing taxi app.

Prices are fixed in advance, so users will know what they are paying for before ordering.

It was launched following complaints from restaurants about the high percentages required from platforms such at Uber Eats, Just Eat and Deliveroo.

Corker initially worked with the team at St Albans BID in providing food parcel deliveries for the homeless and those in need, but as time has gone on, they have supported several local restaurants such as Bar Meze, Infuse, The Hare and Hounds, The Rose and Crown and Souvlaki, and they are now branching out to include retailers as well.

Mudassar Yasin from Corker Cabs said: “As a local business ourselves, we understand how ‘keeping it local’ helps the local economy thrive.

“Money you spend with us is mostly spent locally too. Using big platforms such as Amazon and Uber takes money away from local economies.”