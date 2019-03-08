Advanced search

Eco-friendly gardening expert coming to St Albans for talk

PUBLISHED: 17:00 07 September 2019

Professor Dave Goulson will give a talk at Sandringham School's Sandpit Theatre. Picture: Submitted by the HMWT/Dave Goulson

Professor Dave Goulson will give a talk at Sandringham School's Sandpit Theatre. Picture: Submitted by the HMWT/Dave Goulson

A green-fingered expert is coming to St Albans to deliver a talk about eco-friendly gardening.

Professor Dave Goulson will be presenting his new book The Garden Jungle: or Gardening to Save the Planet at Sandringham School's Sandpit Theatre.

He will scrutinise the supposedly bee-friendly products in garden centres and nurseries, question if peat or compost is superior, ask why urban bee hives often produce more honey than those in the countryside and look into the repercussions of using chemical lawn treatment.

Dave is a professor of biology at University of Sussex, and specialises in bee conservation. He is also the founder of the Bumblebee Conservation Trust and author of Sunday Times bestseller A Sting in the Tail.

The event will take place on September 11 from 7pm to 9pm - book tickets at www.hertswildlifetrust.org.uk/davegoulson

