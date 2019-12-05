St Albans tailor with 56-year career receives Royal Victorian Order

St Albans tailor Geoffrey Golding received the Royal Victorian Order from Prince William. Picture: HM The Queen and British Ceremonial Arts Ltd HM The Queen and British Ceremonial Arts Limited

A St Albans tailor who has worked in the city for 56 years received the Royal Victorian Order for his services to the Royal Family.

Geoffrey Golding, who owns G. D. Golding Tailors in Hatfield Road, was awarded the honour by Prince William at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, November 26.

Mr Golding, who was accompanied to the palace by his wife Theresa and two sons, Kelvin and Mark, said: "I feel very honoured. To have both the Royal Warrant and now the Royal Victorian Order was the icing on the cake."

Since starting his business in 1963, at the age of 19, he has tailored six leading members of the Royal Family over three decades. He still works 60-hour weeks, employing 15 people in front of house and office roles, and goes to Buckingham Palace about once a month.

The Royal Victorian Order is given by the Queen to people who have served her, or the monarchy, personally.