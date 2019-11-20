St Albans synagogue hosts Mitzvah Day tea with Syrian refugees

St Albans Masorti Synagogue co-hosted a tea for Syrian refugees with Herts Welcomes Refugees. Picture: SAMS Archant

St Albans Masorti Synagogue (SAMS) held a family tea for Syrian refugees as part of Mitzvah Day, which is a day of social action within the Jewish community.

St Albans Masorti Synagogue members picked litter along the Alban Way. Picture: SAMS St Albans Masorti Synagogue members picked litter along the Alban Way. Picture: SAMS

The synagogue celebrated its 30th anniversary with its largest-ever Mitzvah Day and Interfaith Week involvement, with 13 separate projects taking place.

Children from St Albans Masorti Synagogue entertaining the residents at Verulam House care home. Picture: SAMS Children from St Albans Masorti Synagogue entertaining the residents at Verulam House care home. Picture: SAMS

Helen Singer, from SAMS, said: "This is the third year we co-hosted this event with Herts Welcomes Refugees. The Syrian ladies cooked amazing food in the SAMS kitchen and over 100 adults and children were involved."

Other projects included young children singing nursery rhymes to the elderly, baking and decorating batches of cupcakes for Centre 33 homeless shelter and the local women's refuge, and tidying up Hatfield Road cemetery with the help of Christian and Muslim volunteers.