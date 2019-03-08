Advanced search

St Albans leisure centre offering free swimming lessons

PUBLISHED: 17:00 15 June 2019

Wesminster Lodge is offering free swimming lessons for Drowning Prevention Week. Picture: Submitted by Everyone Active

A St Albans leisure centre is offering free swimming lessons for school children during this year's Drowning Prevention Week.

Westminster Lodge Leisure Centre on Holywell Hill will be running the Swim England and RNLI Swim Safe module, alongside swimming lessons, for all primary school pupils between June 17 and 21.

This ties in with the drowning awareness week from June 14 to 24.

Westminster Lodge general manager Lesley Garner said: "Everyone Active is committed to helping young people learn this life-saving skill in a fun and safe environment.

"We want to help children increase their confidence in and around water, and ensure they are equipped with the correct skills to keep themselves, and others, safe should they find themselves in a difficult situation in the water."

More than 700 people drown in the UK and Ireland each year - Drowning Prevention Week aims to reduce these statistics.

Book a place on a free swimming lesson by contacting Westminster Lodge.

