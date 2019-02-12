Advanced search

St Albans swimathon to raise money for homelessness charity

PUBLISHED: 16:24 13 February 2019 | UPDATED: 16:24 13 February 2019

Westminster Lodge swimming pool in St Albans. Picture: Kim Sweet

Make a splash by taking part in a charity swimathon in St Albans

A homeless person on St Peter's Street, St Albans. Picture: DANNY LOOA homeless person on St Peter's Street, St Albans. Picture: DANNY LOO

Residents are being encouraged to enter teams of six, or swim alone, in the Herts Young Homeless event at Westminster Lodge Leisure Centre.

Participants will be tasked with swimming as many lengths as they can for 30 minutes.

Everyone Active contract manager, Lesley Garner, said: “Herts Young Homeless is a charity extremely close to our hearts and we are really proud to be supporting them, offering access to our swimming pool for those taking part in the swimathon.

“We can’t wait to watch and cheer on participants, raising money for an amazing cause. It will be a great evening of supporting, swimming and fun.”

The event will take place on March 9 from 6pm to 10pm. There is no age limit, and entrance to the spectator’s gallery is free. Find out more at tinyurl.com/y5e5ph4r

