St Albans swims for mental health charity

A St Albans swimathon is raising money for people with mental ill health.

People from across the district are being invited to take part in a Rotary Swimathon in aid of mental health charity, Mind in Mid Herts.

The Swimathon at Westminster Lodge Leisure Centre is on Saturday from 6pm to 10pm.

The fundraising event is in its second year, with last year's swimathon raising nearly £12,000 for homeless charity Herts Young Homeless.

As research has shown, one in four people will experience mental health issues.

The charity supports those suffering from poor mental health through workshops, therapy sessions, outdoor and indoor activities, telephone support lines and NHS staff training.

At any given time, Mind in Mid Herts engage with around 500 people. The swimathon will be raising funds to provide additional resources to cope with the increasing demand for their services.

The event is free to take part in and participants can enter individually or in teams of up to six. It's a fantastic opportunity for members of the public to challenge themselves in aid of a crucial organisation. Last year, a 65-year-old swam out of his depth for the first time since nearly drowning at the age of 18.

Through his bravery, he raised £3000 in donations alone.

This year, an 89-year-old blind man is planning to take to the water again, after once swimming the channel before he was blinded during the Mau Mau uprising in the 1950s.

General manager Lesley Garner said: "We're absolutely thrilled to be hosting our Rotary Swimathon for the second year running. What better way to work together and make a splash in a bid to improve our community's mental health."

"This year we're challenging ourselves to beat last year's record and raise even more money.

"Whether you're an avid swimmer or just a beginner it doesn't matter, everyone's welcome to get involved and show your support!"

It is open to people of all ages and abilities.

For more information and to register for free now, visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/rotary-in-st-albans-and-district-swimathon-tickets-85509861297.