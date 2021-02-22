Will you be getting involved with St Albans Sustainability Festival?

Published: 9:58 AM February 22, 2021

Heidi Carruthers, Herts and Middlesex Wildlife Trust’s people and wildlife officer at Harpenden Town Council, is one of those people speaking at the event. - Credit: HMWT

Local groups are invited to an online event to get ideas, tips and advice about running an activity for the 2021 St Albans Sustainability Festival.

The environmental festival, which takes place in May and June this year, is aimed at residents, community groups, faith groups and businesses across the district.



The Creative Ideas for SustFest21 online Zoom event takes place this Thursday February 25 at 7.30pm and repeats on Tuesday March 2 at 1pm. It is open to anyone interested in learning more about how to take part in the festival, which encourages everyone to live more sustainably, and protect the environment.

Festival chair Jill Watson said: “We want to encourage and inspire people to get involved in SustFest21. Some local residents and groups may feel cautious about organising anything at the moment because of the current uncertainty.

"Speakers at this event will show how creative Covid-safe events can be arranged without too much work. It will feature several groups with some fabulous ideas to share. It will also explore tools available for running online events, and imaginative ideas for outdoor and indoor activities for individuals and households to take part in.”

Heidi Carruthers, Herts and Middlesex Wildlife Trust’s people and wildlife officer at Harpenden Town Council, is one of those people speaking at the event.

You may also want to watch:

She said: "It’s a challenging year but that won’t stop us organising some creative activities to encourage local residents to get close to nature during the Sustainability Festival. I’m looking forward to sharing some Covid-safe tips for people who aren’t sure what kind of event they could run, or how to do it.”

The event will include information about the festival, as well as guidelines on running an event. Other speakers include Amanda Yorwerth from St Albans Friends of the Earth and Nicola Wyeth, the communications contractor for the group who will talk about how to publicise your festival event.

To sign up for the Creative Ideas for SustFest21 event or to register an event for the festival in May, visit www.sustfest.org