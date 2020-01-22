Have you registered for St Albans Sustainability Festival?

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 11:49 22 January 2020

Sir John Lawes will be showing off their eco-garden at the St Albans Sustainability Festival which starts in May.

Sir John Lawes will be showing off their eco-garden at the St Albans Sustainability Festival which starts in May. Picture: Supplied

Do you want to be part of St Albans Sustainability Festival?

Danielle Durant of The Cobbled Kitchen will be running classes at the St Albans Sustainability Festival.

Plans are underway for the award-winning annual event from May 23 to June 7.

Events will be put on by local community groups, schools and businesses such as cookery school The Cobbled Kitchen which is running a vegan cookery classes.

Schools in the district will be leading activities in the second week with Sir John Lawes showing off their eco-garden.

Chair of the festival working group Amanda Yorwerth said: "We are delighted that groups have started to send in their event registrations. Everyone can get involved - from a Brownie pack putting on an event just for themselves to a big business putting on a public event in the centre of the city. Everyone is welcome to register an event to show they care about the sustainability of the district."

You can register your event online by February 9. For more details visit www.susfest.org

