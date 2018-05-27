St Albans Sustainability Festival lines up 130 events for 2019 schedule

The Hertfordshire County Show. May 27, 2018. Picture: Richard Washbrooke Archant

A popular sustainability festival is boasting a record number of events in 2019.

More than 130 events are lined up for the jam-packed St Albans Sustainability Festival schedule, which will take place from May 11 to June 1.

There will be walks in local nature spots, vegan food demonstrations, talks on sustainable fashion and green investment, cycle rides, allotment open days, litter picks and even a free community sports day organised by Nuffield Health.

Chair of the Sustainability Festival organising group, Catherine Ross, said: “We have been bowled over by the number of groups eager to put on an event as part of this year’s three-week #SustFest19.

“There is a jam-packed programme and we hope the events will give residents inspiration and information about living sustainably. We are inviting everyone to join in, have fun, and make changes.”

St Albans Sustainability Festival is organised by the charity Sustainable St Albans alongside St Albans Friends of the Earth.

One of the festival organisers, Gail Jackson, said: “Most of the sponsors will be running their own sustainable events during the festival. By being at the heart of the festival, in addition to offering their sponsorship, they really show how much they support sustainability in our community, and we are extremely grateful to them all.”

Sponsors include Aecom, Affinity Water, Christopher Place Shopping Centre, Herts County Show, Lussmanns, Aylett Nurseries, Green Angel Syndicate, Mama Bamboo and St Albans BID - which is specifically supporting a Market Takeover. The Herts Advertiser is media partner.

The Market Takeover event will see St Peter’s Street lined with stalls, music, entertainment and food.

St Albans BID manager Helen Burridge said: “I am delighted to announce St Albans BID’s sponsorship of the Market Takeover event as part of the festival.

“It is important for all St Albans businesses to consider issues around sustainability and the environment and this will be a great day for everyone to focus on this aspect of the city’s life.”

The full events programme will be available from April 5. Visit www.sustainablestalbans.org to find out more.