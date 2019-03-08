Are you inspired? Biggest St Albans Sustainability Festival nearing end

Parents and children at Harpenden Library 'Shaker Party' reycycled crafts event in the St Albans Sustainability Festival. Picture: Submitted by St Albans Sustainability Festival 2019. Archant

It is hoped environmentally conscious residents are inspired to continue their eco-friendly journey after the biggest St Albans Sustainability Festival to date.

Herts Asian Women's Association event: Ozzie demonstrating constructing garden furniture with recycled materials. Submitted by St Albans Sustainability Festival 2019. Herts Asian Women's Association event: Ozzie demonstrating constructing garden furniture with recycled materials. Submitted by St Albans Sustainability Festival 2019.

Over the past three weeks, people across the district have engaged in a jam-packed schedule of more than 160 events, including talks, tours, walks, bike rides, gardening, exhibitions, and activities for children.

Businesses and organisations hosting the events aimed to engage local residents with the benefits of living more sustainability.

Last week, Harpenden Library hosted a recycling craft session for parents and toddlers and The Green Kitchen hosted an evening of board games alongside a vegan buffet.

Sandridge Parish Council held a walk around Symondshyde ancient woodland and Dagnall Street Baptist Church organised a walk around Broad Colney Lakes.

Ayletts encouraged people to drop off their plastic garden pots for recycling. Picture: Submitted by St Albans Sustainability Festival 2019. Ayletts encouraged people to drop off their plastic garden pots for recycling. Picture: Submitted by St Albans Sustainability Festival 2019.

Hertfordshire Asian Women's Association had an Asian Herb Garden Open Day, with a talk by Farhat Zia on how to grow coriander and chillies and make your own garden furniture using recycled wood.

Events still to come, before it all draws to a close on June 1, include a Songhive folk event in aid of Butterfly World 2.0 and Friends of the Earth and a talk by AECOM on sustainable infrastructure.

Another talk, organised by St Albans Cycle Campaign, will see London Assembly Member Caroline Russell exploring cycling and air pollution.

Nick Clarke, from the St Albans Cycle Campaign, said: "It is a great opportunity to share our vision for making St Albans a better place for everyone to live and work in."

Herts Asian Women's Association Open Herb Garden: Farhat Zia, Rafina, Ozzie and Rafiq.Picture: Submitted by St Albans Sustainability Festival 2019. Herts Asian Women's Association Open Herb Garden: Farhat Zia, Rafina, Ozzie and Rafiq.Picture: Submitted by St Albans Sustainability Festival 2019.

Anyone wanting to learn the science behind climate change can attend a one-day session on Carbon Literacy at Trinity United Reformed Church for one of the last items scheduled for the Sustainability Festival agenda.

Many local businesses have also offered discounts until June 1. For example, anyone who vows to switch from polyester disposables to eco-disposable nappies and wipes on the Mama Bamboo website will receive 20 per cent off.

Owner Laura Crawford said: "I started my company, Mama Bamboo, to try and reverse the awful damage I had inflicted on the environment in four short years.

"We are supporting the St Albans Sustainability Festival because it is so important for conservations to start at home."

Sandridge Parish Council Symondshyde Walk. Picture: Submitted by St Albans Sustainability Festival 2019. Sandridge Parish Council Symondshyde Walk. Picture: Submitted by St Albans Sustainability Festival 2019.

Carpenters Nursery has also offered 10 per cent off fruit and vegetables for anyone with a festival programme; The White Lion are offering anyone who cycles to the pub a half price drink, and Parker and Vine in Harpenden is giving out coffee half price for anyone with their own cup.

Soup made with ingredients grown by local charity Earthworks is being sold at The Courtyard Café, which is also one of 30 venues exhibiting artwork in the Blue Dot Art Trail.

Organised by Plastic Free St Albans with Herts Visual Arts, this is a 30-piece artwork trail on the theme of single-use plastic.

Amanda Yorwerth from Plastic Free St Albans said: "The trail displays thought-provoking and beautiful environmentally-themed pieces of art in many of the local businesses who have supported our goal of cutting single use plastics in the city over the last year."

Child at Harpenden Library 'Shaker Party' reycycled crafts event. Picture: Submitted by St Albans Sustainability Festival 2019. Child at Harpenden Library 'Shaker Party' reycycled crafts event. Picture: Submitted by St Albans Sustainability Festival 2019.

The Sustainability Festival 2019 finishes on June 1, although there are two more post-festival events scheduled until June 4.

It has been organised by Sustainable St Albans and St Albans Friends of the Earth.

Chair of the festival organising group, Catherine Ross, said: "Some people say the festival has been the biggest of its kind in the UK.

"It has been amazing to see the local community come together to raise awareness of environmental issues.

Table top board games and vegan buffet evening. Picture: Submitted by St Albans Sustainability Festival 2019. Table top board games and vegan buffet evening. Picture: Submitted by St Albans Sustainability Festival 2019.

"So many people took part in all the events and a highlight was the buzz in the city centre on the Market Takeover Day."

She highlighted the various local schools and youth groups which also took part.

The charities have also been successful in collecting more than 1,000 signatures on a petition urging St Albans district council to declare a climate emergency. View and sign the petition until June 7 at sustainablestalbans.org/petition/

Visitwww.sustainablestalbans.org to find out more.

Carpenters� Nursery has offered 10 per cent off fruit and vegetables. Picture: Submitted by St Albans Sustainability Festival 2019. Carpenters� Nursery has offered 10 per cent off fruit and vegetables. Picture: Submitted by St Albans Sustainability Festival 2019.

Catherine Ross and Susheel Rao from the festival team waiting for their Sustainable Soup at the Courtyard Caf�. Picture: Submitted by St Albans Sustainability Festival 2019. Catherine Ross and Susheel Rao from the festival team waiting for their Sustainable Soup at the Courtyard Caf�. Picture: Submitted by St Albans Sustainability Festival 2019.

Sopwell Residents Association Bike Ride around the Alban Way. Picture: Submitted by St Albans Sustainability Festival 2019. Sopwell Residents Association Bike Ride around the Alban Way. Picture: Submitted by St Albans Sustainability Festival 2019.

Cycle Chilterns 60 mile bike ride from South Herts Cyclists. Picture: Submitted by St Albans Sustainability Festival 2019. Cycle Chilterns 60 mile bike ride from South Herts Cyclists. Picture: Submitted by St Albans Sustainability Festival 2019.

Group enjoying Herts Asian Women�s Association's Asian Herb Garden Open Day. Submitted by St Albans Sustainability Festival 2019. Group enjoying Herts Asian Women�s Association's Asian Herb Garden Open Day. Submitted by St Albans Sustainability Festival 2019.

Stephanie Belton's piece is in Charlie’s Coffee and Company on London Road, St Albans. This work is part of the Blue Dot Trail for the St Albans Sustainability Festival 2019. Picture: Submitted by St Albans Sustainability Festival 2019. Stephanie Belton's piece is in Charlie’s Coffee and Company on London Road, St Albans. This work is part of the Blue Dot Trail for the St Albans Sustainability Festival 2019. Picture: Submitted by St Albans Sustainability Festival 2019.

This work is part of the Blue Dot Trail for the St Albans Sustainability Festival 2019. Picture: Submitted by St Albans Sustainability Festival 2019. This work is part of the Blue Dot Trail for the St Albans Sustainability Festival 2019. Picture: Submitted by St Albans Sustainability Festival 2019.

Stephanie Belton's piece at The Refill Pantry, St Albans. This work is part of the Blue Dot Trail for the St Albans Sustainability Festival 2019. Picture: Submitted by St Albans Sustainability Festival 2019. Stephanie Belton's piece at The Refill Pantry, St Albans. This work is part of the Blue Dot Trail for the St Albans Sustainability Festival 2019. Picture: Submitted by St Albans Sustainability Festival 2019.

Fadeke Ayoola's piece at The Fleetville Larder. This work is part of the Blue Dot Trail for the St Albans Sustainability Festival 2019. Picture: Submitted by St Albans Sustainability Festival 2019. Fadeke Ayoola's piece at The Fleetville Larder. This work is part of the Blue Dot Trail for the St Albans Sustainability Festival 2019. Picture: Submitted by St Albans Sustainability Festival 2019.

Work in the Blue Dot Trail will be displayed in Raft for the St Albans Sustainability Festival 2019. Picture: Submitted by St Albans Sustainability Festival 2019. Work in the Blue Dot Trail will be displayed in Raft for the St Albans Sustainability Festival 2019. Picture: Submitted by St Albans Sustainability Festival 2019.

Fadeke Ayoola's work at Inn on the Park. This work is part of the Blue Dot Trail for the St Albans Sustainability Festival 2019. Picture: Submitted by St Albans Sustainability Festival 2019. Fadeke Ayoola's work at Inn on the Park. This work is part of the Blue Dot Trail for the St Albans Sustainability Festival 2019. Picture: Submitted by St Albans Sustainability Festival 2019.

Oliver Lockhart's piece at Fade to Black. This work is part of the Blue Dot Trail for the St Albans Sustainability Festival 2019. Picture: Submitted by St Albans Sustainability Festival 2019. Oliver Lockhart's piece at Fade to Black. This work is part of the Blue Dot Trail for the St Albans Sustainability Festival 2019. Picture: Submitted by St Albans Sustainability Festival 2019.

Debbie Knight's piece at The Breakfast Club. This work is part of the Blue Dot Trail for the St Albans Sustainability Festival 2019. Picture: Submitted by St Albans Sustainability Festival 2019. Debbie Knight's piece at The Breakfast Club. This work is part of the Blue Dot Trail for the St Albans Sustainability Festival 2019. Picture: Submitted by St Albans Sustainability Festival 2019.

