Man suffers suspected stab wounds and drugs found in St Albans

Class A and B drugs were found and a man was treated for suspected stab wounds following a fight in St Albans.

Police were called to York Road at around 6,45pm on Monday, December 9, to reports that a group of men had been involved in an altercation and that some had driven away from the area.

A short time later officers received a call from the ambulance service, who were treating a man at Beech Road, about a 25-minute walk away, with injuries they believed to be stab wounds.

The injured man was taken to hospital for assessment and released. Enquiries are continuing at this time.

During the incident, a quantity of class A and B drugs were discovered, along with cash.

A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs and possession of criminal property. He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.