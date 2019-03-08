Advanced search

Summer street party to be held in St Albans city centre

PUBLISHED: 14:23 19 June 2019 | UPDATED: 14:31 19 June 2019

St Albans Street Festival is taking place in the city centre on Sunday, June 23. Picture: St Albans Council

A free summer street festival will be held in St Albans this weekend - with live music, street performers, face-painting and more.

The Alban Street Festival takes place in the city centre on Sunday, (June 23), and will feature the recreation of a typical Roman street market to celebrate St Albans's Roman heritage.

Stalls will be staffed by people dressed in traditional Roman clothes and there will be demonstrations of coin-making and basket-weaving. Families can also take part in a Roman pottery workshop, provided by the Dacorum and Chiltern Potters Guild, or paint part of a giant Roman floor mosaic.

As well as the Roman activities, there will be street performers, theatre, dancing, face-painting and live music across two stages.

At the Taxi Rank stage, opposite the Beech House, there will be a range of local acts including Alban Bollywood, Just A Cappella, Hill Street Blues Band, Pixie Studios, Beatz Dance Academy, Nicola Anne and Uptown Funk.

At the Curb-Side Stage, close to Market Place, there will be cabaret, dance and comedy, with local acts UR Crew, Purple Allstars, The Papersnakes and Brassbound also performing.

More than 70 traders will sell a range of food and drink produce and arts and crafts in a modern-day market, and there will be puppet-making workshops and a summer cocktail bar offering exotic drinks.

Visitors will have the chance to watch a strongman challenge at the UK Strongest Man arena, play handmade wooden games designed by Peter Templeman from Oaklands College, and meet other people at the Great Get Together.

Cllr Mandy McNeil, portfolio holder for business, culture and tourism, said: "The Alban Street Festival is one of the most exciting city centre events of the year and attracts huge crowds.

"The atmosphere is always fantastic with so much free entertainment on offer throughout the day. There is something to suit people of all ages and interests and it is all set against the dramatic backdrop of our historic city centre.

"This year we are working in collaboration with St Albans Cathedral to emphasise the city's Roman heritage as the event is being held during their St Albans Roman Festival, and I'm sure that will make it an even more fascinating spectacle."

