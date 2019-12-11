St Albans school raises funds for CAFOD and earthquake charity

St Albans school boys have raised money for overseas charities at their festive fete.

St Columba's College held the Columban Fayre at the end of November.

This year's fayre was included in the 'Enjoy St Albans Christmas' 2019 programme, allowing residents of St Albans and the wider community to support local businesses.

There were charity stalls including Earthworks, who support local people with learning difficulties.

A share of the profits from the Columban Fayre have also been donated to two charities.

This includes £1,000 to CAFOD - Catholic Agency for Overseas Development - and £1,000 to the Philippines' Earthquake Disaster Fund.

Headmaster David Buxton said: "The Columban Fayre is always a fantastic community day that helps to raise money for the school and other charities. I am greatly appreciative of the hard work and support of the many people who made the day so successful."