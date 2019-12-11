Advanced search

St Albans school raises funds for CAFOD and earthquake charity

PUBLISHED: 14:00 11 December 2019 | UPDATED: 14:00 11 December 2019

St Columba's College fayre in St Albans raised funds for overseas charities. Picture: Supplied

St Columba's College fayre in St Albans raised funds for overseas charities. Picture: Supplied

St Albans school boys have raised money for overseas charities at their festive fete.

St Columba's College held the Columban Fayre at the end of November.

This year's fayre was included in the 'Enjoy St Albans Christmas' 2019 programme, allowing residents of St Albans and the wider community to support local businesses.

There were charity stalls including Earthworks, who support local people with learning difficulties.

A share of the profits from the Columban Fayre have also been donated to two charities.

This includes £1,000 to CAFOD - Catholic Agency for Overseas Development - and £1,000 to the Philippines' Earthquake Disaster Fund.

Headmaster David Buxton said: "The Columban Fayre is always a fantastic community day that helps to raise money for the school and other charities. I am greatly appreciative of the hard work and support of the many people who made the day so successful."

General Election 2019: Is there everything to play for in Hitchin and Harpenden constituency?

The UK goes to the polls this Thursday - but what will the result be in Hitchin and Harpenden?

Trains delayed after emergency incident at St Albans

Trains are delayed after an incident at St Albans City station. Picture: Peter Alvey

St Albans tailor with 56-year career receives Royal Victorian Order

St Albans tailor Geoffrey Golding received the Royal Victorian Order from Prince William. Picture: HM The Queen and British Ceremonial Arts Ltd

New flats for homeless people opened in St Albans

Vice chair of Hightown Housing Association board Andrew Rose, Mayor Cllr Janet Smith and Hightown chief executive David Bogle at the opening of the Marlborough Road flats in St Albans. Picture: Emma Fletcher Photography

Property Spotlight: A period home close to Clarence Park and St Albans City station

Brampton Road, St Albans. Picture: Daniels

