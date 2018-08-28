St Albans student wins £1,000 for academic successes

University of Worcester deputy vice chancellor, Professor Sarah Greer, with Jack Elliott. Picture: University of Worcester Archant

A St Albans student has won an £1,000 scholarship for his outstanding academic studies.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

University of Worcester student Jack Elliott was presented with the money for his achievements during the 2017/2018 school year.

The 19-year-old formerly went to Beaumont School and is in his second year of a biology degree.

Jack said he felt “incredibly honoured” by the prize, which is supported by benefactors of the university such as alumni and honorary fellows.

Deputy Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Sarah Greer, said: “Our students work incredibly hard so it is wonderful to be able to recognise and reward their achievements and sustained commitment to their studies during their time at Worcester. We are proud of all our students who earned an award this year and hope this will inspire them to further academic success. We find that winning a scholarship or prize further improves our students’ already excellent job prospects on graduation, as well as providing welcome practical financial support and encouragement.”