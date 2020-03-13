Advanced search

St Albans store opening suspended after structural set-back

PUBLISHED: 11:00 14 March 2020

The St Albans Anthropologie store will not open for six months due to building issues. Picture: Laura Bill

Archant

The long-awaited launch of the St Albans Anthropologie store has been shelved for six months, with staff losing their jobs before they had started.

The former Jack Wills shop on Market Place promptly closed in July amid rumours of unpaid rent and suspected company issues.

Anthropologie, which stocks a mix of clothing and homewear, was due to open a new branch in the building this week, but that has now been put back for a further six months while work is carried out.

Alice Sykes, representing Anthropologie, said: 'This is a real disappointment to us too.

'There are structural problems and that together with the listed status of the building is meaning it is thought to take up to six months.

'We had to terminate some of the retail staff contracts which we are really upset about. We are keeping in touch with all the people and we will definitely take them on if they are still available when the store opens.

'We have loads of St Albans talent who we are collaborating with and they are really disappointed too. It is still going to happen but just not yet.'

