'Unviable' St Albans cookware shop to close after over decade in city

PUBLISHED: 15:50 31 May 2019 | UPDATED: 15:50 31 May 2019

Staff from Steamer Trading in St Peter's Street, St Albans

Staff from Steamer Trading in St Peter's Street, St Albans

Archant

A kitchenware shop in St Albans is closing after more than a decade in the city centre.

Steamer Trading Cookshop on St Peter's Street will be shutting soon, along with seven other stores around the UK.

Gloucestershire-based cookware specialists ProCook saved Steamer Trading from administration by buying it in January this year, but has now announced it considers the brand unviable.

This comes after the St Albans Steamer Trading branch was chosen as one of the first to receive a boost of more than 1,200 new and exclusive ProCook products.

ProCook owner Daniel O'Neill said: "After almost six months of trying to get the Steamer Trading model to work and a significant amount of investment, we have been regrettably forced to conclude that we cannot see a way of lifting turnover to a point where the business is viable.

"We'll be moving 13 stores to trade as ProCook but sadly will be closing the remaining 8 stores and Brighton office, resulting in some redundancies."

Steamer Trading Cookshop first appeared in The Maltings Shopping Centre in 2006, before moving to its current location in October 2011.

CEO Stephen Sanders said: "Given the current economic pressures faced by retailers on the high street we cannot afford to rest on our laurels, and the decision we've come to will enable us to protect the rest of our portfolio. We will be offering full support to those whose roles are affected."

Other affected branches include Beverley, Chichester, Horsham, Lymington, Northallerton, Saffron Walden, and Southampton.

