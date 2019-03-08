Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Gallery

Full steam ahead at St Albans Steam and Country Show

PUBLISHED: 09:05 09 June 2019

St Albans Steam and Country Show was held at Oaklands College's Smallford campus over the weekend. Picture: John Andrews

St Albans Steam and Country Show was held at Oaklands College's Smallford campus over the weekend. Picture: John Andrews

Archant

Herts Steam Engine Preservation Society held its annual steam rally in St Albans last weekend.

St Albans Steam and Country Show was held at Oaklands College's Smallford campus over the weekend. Picture: John AndrewsSt Albans Steam and Country Show was held at Oaklands College's Smallford campus over the weekend. Picture: John Andrews

More than 30 full-size steam engines were on display at the event, which took place at the Oaklands College Smallford Campus on Saturday, June 1 and Sunday, June 2.

The show also featured old farm tractors and classic cars and lorries to illustrate Hertfordshire's agricultural and industrial heritage. Visitors were able to watch demonstrations of how the old equipment, including a working sawbench, thrashing machine, stone crusher and more, were used in the past.

There were also stalls, fairground rides and refreshments for visitors, including a licensed bar.

Herts Steam Engine Preservation Society chairman Mark Waits said: "It was nice and hot and we had plenty of people through the gates.

St Albans Steam and Country Show was held at Oaklands College's Smallford campus over the weekend. Picture: John AndrewsSt Albans Steam and Country Show was held at Oaklands College's Smallford campus over the weekend. Picture: John Andrews

"All sections were fully booked and we've had lots of positive feedback."

St Albans Steam and Country Show was held at Oaklands College's Smallford campus over the weekend. Picture: John AndrewsSt Albans Steam and Country Show was held at Oaklands College's Smallford campus over the weekend. Picture: John Andrews

St Albans Steam and Country Show was held at Oaklands College's Smallford campus over the weekend. Picture: John AndrewsSt Albans Steam and Country Show was held at Oaklands College's Smallford campus over the weekend. Picture: John Andrews

St Albans Steam and Country Show was held at Oaklands College's Smallford campus over the weekend. Picture: John AndrewsSt Albans Steam and Country Show was held at Oaklands College's Smallford campus over the weekend. Picture: John Andrews

St Albans Steam and Country Show was held at Oaklands College's Smallford campus over the weekend. Picture: John AndrewsSt Albans Steam and Country Show was held at Oaklands College's Smallford campus over the weekend. Picture: John Andrews

You may also want to watch:

St Albans Steam and Country Show was held at Oaklands College's Smallford campus over the weekend. Picture: John AndrewsSt Albans Steam and Country Show was held at Oaklands College's Smallford campus over the weekend. Picture: John Andrews

St Albans Steam and Country Show was held at Oaklands College's Smallford campus over the weekend. Picture: John AndrewsSt Albans Steam and Country Show was held at Oaklands College's Smallford campus over the weekend. Picture: John Andrews

St Albans Steam and Country Show was held at Oaklands College's Smallford campus over the weekend. Picture: John AndrewsSt Albans Steam and Country Show was held at Oaklands College's Smallford campus over the weekend. Picture: John Andrews

Most Read

Three Welwyn Garden City teens arrested following Oaklands College fire

The discovery centre caught fire at Oaklands College campus in St Albans. Picture: Supplied

Eight fire engines called to Oaklands College in St Albans

The discovery centre caught fire at Oaklands College campus in St Albans. Picture: Supplied

Men arrested for rape in St Albans graveyard

St Peter's Church graveyard, where the alleged rape took place. Picture: Chris Telford

St Albans travellers talk to us about their experience

Travellers have pulled up on Bernards Heath, St Albans.

Man indecently exposes himself to girl in St Albans shop

Police have released an image of a man they would like to speak to after a girl saw a man indecently exposing himself in Wilko St Albans. Picture: Herts Police

Most Read

Three Welwyn Garden City teens arrested following Oaklands College fire

The discovery centre caught fire at Oaklands College campus in St Albans. Picture: Supplied

Eight fire engines called to Oaklands College in St Albans

The discovery centre caught fire at Oaklands College campus in St Albans. Picture: Supplied

Men arrested for rape in St Albans graveyard

St Peter's Church graveyard, where the alleged rape took place. Picture: Chris Telford

St Albans travellers talk to us about their experience

Travellers have pulled up on Bernards Heath, St Albans.

Man indecently exposes himself to girl in St Albans shop

Police have released an image of a man they would like to speak to after a girl saw a man indecently exposing himself in Wilko St Albans. Picture: Herts Police

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Full steam ahead at St Albans Steam and Country Show

St Albans Steam and Country Show was held at Oaklands College's Smallford campus over the weekend. Picture: John Andrews

St Albans talking newspaper receives highest award in the country

Robin Christoforou (SADTN treasurer) and Sue Fennell (SADTN secretary and also chair of St Albans Macular Group).

Nominations open for St Albans Food and Drink Festival Awards 2019

Nominations are now open for the St Albans Food and Drink Festival. Picture: St Albans District Council

Variety of events in Stevenage and Hatfield marking 25 years of Carers Week

Carers Week is a national initiative running from 10-16 June

St Albans Scouts to attend European Scout Jamboree

Lucy Watts and Flo O'Byrne from St Albans will both attend the European Scout Jamboree in Poland. Picture: St Albans Scouts
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists