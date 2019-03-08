Gallery

Full steam ahead at St Albans Steam and Country Show

St Albans Steam and Country Show was held at Oaklands College's Smallford campus over the weekend. Picture: John Andrews Archant

Herts Steam Engine Preservation Society held its annual steam rally in St Albans last weekend.

More than 30 full-size steam engines were on display at the event, which took place at the Oaklands College Smallford Campus on Saturday, June 1 and Sunday, June 2.

The show also featured old farm tractors and classic cars and lorries to illustrate Hertfordshire's agricultural and industrial heritage. Visitors were able to watch demonstrations of how the old equipment, including a working sawbench, thrashing machine, stone crusher and more, were used in the past.

There were also stalls, fairground rides and refreshments for visitors, including a licensed bar.

Herts Steam Engine Preservation Society chairman Mark Waits said: "It was nice and hot and we had plenty of people through the gates.

"All sections were fully booked and we've had lots of positive feedback."

