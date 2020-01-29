Advanced search

Council CCTV operator praised for spotting trespassers at St Albans station

PUBLISHED: 18:26 29 January 2020 | UPDATED: 18:26 29 January 2020

A St Albans district council CCTV operator has been praised for spotting trespassers at the city station. Picture: Archant

Archant

Three men were arrested at St Albans City station on Monday after being spotted on CCTV by a council operator.

The operator was monitoring the CCTV system, which covers much of the city centre, in the early hours of Monday morning. He called police after seeing a group of men behaving suspiciously.

A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of trespassing, possession of a bladed article and possession of class B drugs, a 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of trespassing and possession of an offensive weapon, and a 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of breaching a community order and the theft of a bike.

Cllr Jacqui Taylor, portfolio holder for housing, inclusion and protection, said: "Our CCTV operator deserves high praise for spotting this suspicious activity and alerting the police so quickly.

"This incident shows the importance of our CCTV system in combatting crime in and around the city centre and deterring potential offenders.

"Together with partners like the British Transport Police and Hertfordshire Constabulary, we are determined to make our streets and businesses as safe as they can be."

