St Albans station given special anti-virus clean-up

PUBLISHED: 12:50 22 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:50 22 July 2020

St Albans station is one of the stations to have received a special clean. Picture: Supplied

St Albans station is one of the stations to have received a special clean. Picture: Supplied

St Albans station is among those which have been treated to a big clean using a special product that kills viruses for up to 30 days.

The 30-day viruscide treatment at some Thameslink, Great Northern and Southern railways is repeated every 21 days.

High-pressure dry steam and microfibre units are first used to thoroughly clean before surfaces are coated with the product.

GTR engineering director Steve Lammin said: “Our travel safer pledge means we are taking extra steps to protect people from the coronavirus by boosting cleaning with this 30-day viruscide, providing touch-free hand sanitisers, and running as many trains as possible.

“I would remind passengers to avoid the busy times of the day, wash or sanitise your hands before and after each journey, wear face coverings, maintain social distancing, and if possible buy your ticket in advance or pay by contactless.”

