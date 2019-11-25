Donate socks to help the homeless at St Albans City station

The Great Sock Appeal is being launched at St Albans City station in partnership with Govia Thameslink and Centre 33. Picture: Spider Archant

St Albans city train station is partnering with a local charity to support the homeless.

Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) and homelessness charity Centre 33 will launch Great Sock Appeal on Thursday, December 5 at St Albans station.

The appeal will allow commuters to donate a new pair of socks to the homeless to help keep them warm.

Centre 33 chairman Colin Simmons said: "This will provide the centre with one of the most useful items of clothing we can give to our visitors - a clean pair of warm socks - at a cold, wet and often very difficult time of year for them."

Chief operating officer at GTR Steve White added: "Christmas is a time for giving, and all it takes is one pair of socks, less than the price of a coffee, to improve the life of a homeless person this winter.

"We want to thank our customers and colleagues for their ongoing support for those in need."