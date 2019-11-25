Advanced search

Donate socks to help the homeless at St Albans City station

PUBLISHED: 06:59 26 November 2019

The Great Sock Appeal is being launched at St Albans City station in partnership with Govia Thameslink and Centre 33. Picture: Spider

St Albans city train station is partnering with a local charity to support the homeless.

Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) and homelessness charity Centre 33 will launch Great Sock Appeal on Thursday, December 5 at St Albans station.

The appeal will allow commuters to donate a new pair of socks to the homeless to help keep them warm.

Centre 33 chairman Colin Simmons said: "This will provide the centre with one of the most useful items of clothing we can give to our visitors - a clean pair of warm socks - at a cold, wet and often very difficult time of year for them."

Chief operating officer at GTR Steve White added: "Christmas is a time for giving, and all it takes is one pair of socks, less than the price of a coffee, to improve the life of a homeless person this winter.

"We want to thank our customers and colleagues for their ongoing support for those in need."

