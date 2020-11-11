Man suspected of St Albans stabbing remains at large

A teenager suspected of stabbing a man in a St Albans backstreet has gone on the run from police.

The 20-year-old victim was hospitalised after being stabbed in the Cottonmill area on November 4.

Police were called at around 1.30pm following reports that a man had sustained injuries in the vicinity of Grindecobbe.

Eyewitnesses reported armed police in the area, and the force helicopter was deployed.

Officers attended and traced the victim to a nearby address, but failed to apprehend the person responsible.

St Albans district Det Insp Ady Lysak said: “We continue to investigate the incident in Cottonmill last week and are actively trying to find a named suspect, who we believe is known to the victim. The victim’s injuries were initially thought to be serious but he is no longer in hospital following treatment.”

Neighbourhood Inspector Andy Wiseman said: “My officers from the Safer Neighbourhood Team have been reassuring the local community following the incident last week, which understandably would have caused concern. We believe it was a targeted and isolated attack. Fortunately the 20-year-old victim’s injuries are not too serious, however it could have been a different story.

“We are working hard to educate young people about the devastating consequences of carrying a knife and working with local retailers during the national Operation Sceptre knife crime initiative this week.

“I’d also like to remind parents to speak to their children about knife crime and if you are concerned about anyone who you suspect may be carrying a knife, please call us on 101 or report online at herts.police.uk/report. Young people can also use https://www.fearless.org/ to report information or crime anonymously.”