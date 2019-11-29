Advanced search

Man charged in connection with St Albans stabbing investigation

PUBLISHED: 18:46 29 November 2019 | UPDATED: 18:46 29 November 2019

A 54-year-old man from St Albans has been charged with GBH after an incident on Wednesday in the city centre. Picture: Archant

A 54-year-old man from St Albans has been charged with GBH following a stabbing in the city centre early on Wednesday morning - and police have launched an appeal for witnesses to to come forward.

The victim suffered three stab wounds during the incident, which happened at 5.20am in St Peter's Street.

Police are asking if motorists saw a man walking across the junction at St Peter's Street and into Victoria Street in the city centre.

Det Con Richard Staff from Hatfield Safeguarding, who is investigating, said: "I want to appeal to those passers-by who may have seen the suspect walking around to get in contact with us as you may have information that could help us solve this case. Please get in touch with information, no matter small.

"This incident is an isolated incident between two people who we believe know each other. Thankfully the victim's injuries are not life threatening.

"I know incidents like this can be alarming but we are doing everything we can to protect the public, including conducting extra patrols in the area."

The suspect - who police have not named - has also been charged with possession of an offensive weapon in a public place. He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at St Albans Crown Court on Monday, January 6.

Anyone who has information should contact DC Staff on richard.staff@herts.pnn.police.uk or the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 41/107160/19. You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/Report

Alternatively, you can stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

