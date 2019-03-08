Special Olympics athletes visit St Albans fitness studio

Athletes from the Special Olympics visited a fitness studio in St Albans to film a video.

Special Olympics provide sporting activities to children and adults with intellectual disabilities, and the St Albans branch has around 150 athletes who train each week.

The group visited Swetbox at 4 Lockey House, St Peter's Street on Thursday, July 25 to film pieces for an international nutrition and fitness programme.

Swetbox manager Nicola Kalozois said: "In the St Albans group that came to us were two World Games athletes - Thomas Miller, an equestrian athlete who came back from the World Games with two golds and one silver medal, and Tom Ward, who was part of the Gold Medal football team.

"It truly was a pleasure to meet with them and other Special Olympics Athletes that represent St Albans. Their energy, vibrance and determination is a joy to see.

"We are looking forward to running classes with them at Swetbox."

The St Albans athletes train in athletics, boccia (a sport played in wheelchairs), equestrian, swimming, football, rugby and golf, and compete in local, national and international competitions.

Seven athletes and three coaches from St Albans went to Abu Dhabi for the World Games in March, receiving nine gold and three silver medals. In total, 7,000 athletes competed from around the world.

Cara Pears, from the Special Olympics national office, said: "The space at Swetbox was brilliant for us.

"We've been filming pieces for an important nutrition and fitness programme that Special Olympics runs internationally called Fit5, which we'll release in the next few months across Great Britain.

"Nicola, Ciarain and the team at Swetbox were so incredibly welcoming to all of our athletes, allowing us to use their fantastic facilities for the afternoon.

"We're really excited to keep working with the team and make a lasting partnership in St Albans and beyond to help further the Special Olympics movement."

The Special Olympics is open to people with learning disabilities from the age of eight upward, and the St Albans branch is run by Christine Ovenden.

Swetbox will continue to work with the athletes and will start a weekly class for them to attend.