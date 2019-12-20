St Albans radio presenter awarded toilet twinning certificate

Jane Slatter from the St Albans Soroptimists presented Radio Verulam presenter Steve Simpson with a Toilet Twinning certificate. Picture: St Albans Soroptimists Archant

St Albans Soroptimists awarded Radio Verulam presenter Steve Simpson with a Toilet Twinning certificate as part of a charity initiative.

Soroptimists Jane Slatter and Debbie Tankard presented the award on December 13, following a broadcast on November 19 to mark World Toilet Day.

The presenters raised £60 twin their loo with a latrine in Mzikubora, Mzimba District, Malawi. Steve said: "I put a jar in the studio and every time a presenter made a mistake they put £1 in the jar. It didn't take long!"

As part of the Toilet Twinning Charity initiative, people can donate to help poor communities build basic toilets, access clean water and learn about hygiene.

Jane said: "This is twinned toilet number 20. We are getting excited now because we only need 30 twinned toilets in order to be appointed as an official 'Toilet Twinned City', and there are more in the pipeline."