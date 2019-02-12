Soroptimists donate to women’s refuges in St Albans and Welwyn Hatfield

Soroptimists club president Linda handing the cheque to St Albans and Hertsmere Women's Refuge. Picture: Soroptimists International St Albans & District Archant

An all-female fundraising group has donated more than £2,000 to women’s refuges in St Albans and Welwyn Hatfield.

The St Albans Soroptimists raised money for the St Albans and Hertsmere and Welwyn Hatfield women’s refuges through a series of events, including their annual quiz, a bookstall at the market in September and carol singing at St Albans City Station in December.

Liz and Sara from the St Albans and Hertsmere refuge accepted a cheque for £1,000. Liz said: “Soroptomists have supported us for so many years now as the ‘annual’ club charity that we almost feel like part of the furniture.

“Their kindness in continuing to support our project makes an enormous difference to the lives of so many of our residents and their children.”

The refuge is now contracted to a larger organisation, Safer Places, but the service provided to victims and their families is unaffected.