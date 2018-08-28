Carollers sing at St Albans City station to raise money for women’s refuges

Carollers have sung at City station to raise money for St Albans and Welwyn Hatfield women’s refuges.

Local members of Soroptomist International collected £380 for the refuges on Monday, December 3.

One commuter even said: “Thanks for what you’re doing to support the refuges – you sound great!”

Several children joined in by singing and dancing and even more people filmed it on smartphones.

A particular attraction was Jules the dog who encouraged people to give donations and strokes.

The carollers decamped to Ayos Turkish restaurant afterwards for a meal.

This event is timed to be close to Human Rights Day when Soroptimists all around the world take action.

To find out more, visit www.un.org/en/events/humanrightsday