Carollers sing at St Albans City station to raise money for women’s refuges
PUBLISHED: 19:00 10 December 2018
Carollers have sung at City station to raise money for St Albans and Welwyn Hatfield women’s refuges.
Local members of Soroptomist International collected £380 for the refuges on Monday, December 3.
One commuter even said: “Thanks for what you’re doing to support the refuges – you sound great!”
Several children joined in by singing and dancing and even more people filmed it on smartphones.
A particular attraction was Jules the dog who encouraged people to give donations and strokes.
The carollers decamped to Ayos Turkish restaurant afterwards for a meal.
This event is timed to be close to Human Rights Day when Soroptimists all around the world take action.
