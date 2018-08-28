Advanced search

Carollers sing at St Albans City station to raise money for women’s refuges

PUBLISHED: 19:00 10 December 2018

Carollers have sung at City station to raise money for St Albans and Welwyn Hatfield women’s refuges.

Jules the dog was a big hit at the Soroptimists carol singing at St Albans City station.Jules the dog was a big hit at the Soroptimists carol singing at St Albans City station.

Local members of Soroptomist International collected £380 for the refuges on Monday, December 3.

One commuter even said: “Thanks for what you’re doing to support the refuges – you sound great!”

Several children joined in by singing and dancing and even more people filmed it on smartphones.

A particular attraction was Jules the dog who encouraged people to give donations and strokes.

The carollers decamped to Ayos Turkish restaurant afterwards for a meal.

This event is timed to be close to Human Rights Day when Soroptimists all around the world take action.

To find out more, visit www.un.org/en/events/humanrightsday

